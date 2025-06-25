Man arrested for drug trafficking and reckless driving in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Police arrested one man for reckless driving, trafficking methamphetamine, and resisting arrest after responding to a call for a car accident near 11700 South Sheridan Road on Tuesday night.

Police said they were dispatched to the scene around 8:27 p.m. When officers arrived, they were directed towards a man with tattoos by witnesses. Reportedly, the man had left the scene on foot.

Officers said the man ran through backyards in the Graystone neighborhood. They said they were receiving calls from neighbors who reported “a sweaty man jumping fences and taking scenic tours of their landscaping.”

The suspect was eventually found and was identified by officers as Zackery Huddleston. Huddleston has been taken into custody.

Officers searched his car and collected roughly 581 grams of methamphetamine and eight grams of marijuana.

Huddleston was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, leaving the scene of an injury collision, reckless driving, resisting arrest, having no driver’s license, and not wearing a seatbelt.