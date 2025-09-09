Man arrested for stalking a woman after shooting self in the head, police say

Stalking Suspect Shoots Himself (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a man managed to shoot himself in the head while trying to stalk a woman.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at a check-cashing business near Pine and Lewis around 9:45 Monday morning.

The woman told police she arrived at the business, and 33-year-old Keonte Walker got out of his car and followed her into the store.

When she tried to leave, TPD said she told police that Walker imitated a “struggle.” During that “struggle,” police say Walker’s gun went off and shot him in the head.

Police arrived and found a firearm, along with some of Walker’s teeth, inside the victim’s car.

Police say Walker was recently released from prison after serving over four years and had been stalking the victim.

Walker is now facing multiple charges.

Ben Morgan

News Editor

