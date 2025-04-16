Man arrested for theft of Owasso school vehicle

Bobby Williams
By Skyler Cooper

Owasso police said Bobby Williams was arrested for the theft of an Owasso Public Schools vehicle.

According to police, the truck was stolen from the district’s bus barn overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

OPD told KRMG Williams stole the truck, but ended up leaving it at the district’s administrative building and walked to his home nearby. An officer who lives in the area witnessed Williams exit the vehicle, according to police.

Williams was arrested in Tulsa County, but was booked into the Rogers County jail due to his tribal status.

Police told KRMG Williams has a full extradition warrant for his arrest out of Texas for burglary.

Rogers County jail records show Williams faces charges for Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and other charges.

