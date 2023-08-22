A man in Britain was bitten by Britain’s most dangerous spider - and then his finger started rotting

A brown recluse spider bite caused a woman in Tennessee a few trips to the doctor's office.

A man in Britain was bitten by the country’s most dangerous spider, a noble false widow.

He says his finger then began rotting away.

Jason Missey tells the Daily Mail he was moving wood in his garden when he felt something like a sting.

At first he thought it was a horse fly. He said, “it looked literally like a horse-fly bite to start with, with a bit of swelling around it.”

He then saw the spider crawling away.

As time went on, he says the bite and infection got worse and worse.

At first, the damage appeared to be limited to an angry red spot on his finger.

But before long, his top layer of skin was gone, leaving an open wound oozing pus in its place.

Asked to rate the pain out of 10, Missey said 11.


