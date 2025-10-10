Man charged in Highway 169 road rage shooting

A Tulsa man has been charged for a road rage shooting that occurred on Highway 169 in September.

On Sept. 28, a man and his wife arrived at a fire station in Broken Arrow and reported a man in a red SUV had shot at them several times while they were driving on Highway 169.

According to court documents, the man had been shot in the arm, armpit and chest during the incident.

The man was rushed to the hospital by authorities and received treatment for his injuries. The woman in the car was unharmed.

The victims described the man who had shot at them as a bald White man with a light mustache. They estimated he was about 250 pounds and said he seemed to have a large stature.

Through video captured on the couple’s dash camera, the car driven by the suspect was able to be identified as a red Chevrolet Tahoe.

Investigators say they were also able to use the dashcam video to identify several letters on the Tahoe’s license plate. Using the OSBI plates database, officers were able to identify a red Chevrolet Tahoe containing those license plate letters that was registered to 37-year-old David Michael Lamb.

Court documents then state officers were able to locate Lamb’s Oklahoma driver’s license and said Lamb’s photo matched the description of the shooter given by the couple.

Officers say they then prepared a photo lineup containing five other men’s photographs alongside Lamb’s. Police say they presented the photographs on October 2nd to the male victim who identified Lamb as the man who shot at him and his wife.

Lamb is facing charges of Assault and Battery With a Deadly Weapon, Shooting With Intent to Kill, and Use of a Vehicle in Discharge of a Weapon.