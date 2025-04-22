Man charged with first degree manslaughter and DUI after deadly east Tulsa crash

UPDATE (4/22/25) — A man is facing first degree manslaughter and DUI charges after a man was killed in an east Tulsa crash back in January.

According to court documents, Trent Gage, 25, is charged with first degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and reckless driving.

FOX23 told you in January when Tulsa Police said a man was killed after a car driving northbound on South 101st East Avenue near East 25th Street at a high speed lost control and hit a tree.

Tulsa Police said the man in the backseat was trapped in the car after the crash and died at the scene.

According to an affidavit, Gage admitted to police to being the driver at the scene.

Gage was taken by EMSA for injuries sustained in the crash and agreed to a blood draw at the hospital which was sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) for testing, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, OSBI found alcohol, cocaine and THC from the blood test.

An arrest warrant was executed for the vehicle’s event data recorder (EDR) on Jan. 15, the affidavit said.

Investigators said the data from the EDR showed the vehicle was driving at a speed of 78 mph five seconds before the crash, and for the entire five seconds leading up to the crash, the vehicle was at 100 percent acceleration and reached a speed of 89 mph less than three seconds before impact. At impact, the vehicle was driving at a speed of 58 mph, the affidavit said. The speed limit at the section of the roadway was 35 mph.

According to court documents, Gage was arrested on April 17.

His arraignment is set for Wednesday.

