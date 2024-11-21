Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to I-244 shooting

TULSA, Okla. — 18-year-old Kyler Naely has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred on I-244 after an incident at the Tulsa State Fair.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call along I-244 near East Admiral Place and South Yale Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Officers found a small SUV with broken windows and bullet holes. Police said seven people were in the car and two of them had gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident started at the Tulsa State Fair. One of the people in the vehicle said a fight started while they were leaving the fair, which led to the shooting on I-244.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. At the time, police reported one victim was in critical condition while the other had minor injuries to their arm.

On Nov. 2, 16-year-old Ja’tycie Williams died due to complications related to the gunshot wound he received in October.

According to Naely’s affidavit, the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiners Office ruled Williams’ death a homicide.

The affidavit states Naely was identified as a suspect after detectives used surveillance cameras to identify the tag of a white Chevrolet Equinox seen following the victim’s car after it left the fair.

This car matched the description provided by the driver of the victim’s car.

After obtaining Naely’s cellphone records, detectives were able to match his movements with those of the Chevrolet Equinox captured on surveillance, according to the affidavit.

Detectives are still looking for more information about the incident. If you have additional information on the shooting, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.