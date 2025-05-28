Man charged with murder of man behind a KFC formally sentenced to life in prison

Jose Cardona-Perez (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Jose Cardona-Perez has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Cardona-Perez was charged with the murder of Jorge Santos behind a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in September 2023. He was 16 at the time of the incident.

Court documents say video surveillance from a nearby business showed the victim walking up to a group of 6 men and a fight taking place. At one point, Cardona-Perez shot at the victim around six times, hitting him once.

Earlier this year, Cardona-Perez graduated from high school while in custody at the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home in January. He became the first person to graduate from the Tulsa Public Schools Special Facilities.

In April, a jury found Cardona-Perez guilty of murder and recommended he serve a sentence of life in prison. He was formally sentenced on May 27 to a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!