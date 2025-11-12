Man convicted on human trafficking charges faces 30-year prison sentence

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man convicted of running a Chinese human trafficking ring in Oklahoma City may be facing 30 years in prison.

Baosheng Lin was found guilty on November 6 following an investigation led by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN). During their investigation, OBN found Lin to be trafficking Asian women from a south OKC address.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force prosecuted Lin and an Oklahoma County jury found Lin guilty.

“I appreciate the work of my Organized Crime Task Force to put a stop to this Chinese human trafficking ring and to hold this perpetrator accountable,” Drummond said. “We appreciate our law enforcement partners at the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and our expert witness from The Spring human trafficking shelter for their help in bringing this case to justice.”

Following the conviction, Lin was recommended to serve 30 years in prison. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 18.

According to authorities, this case is the first in Oklahoma to have a certified human trafficking expert witness and the first evidence-based human trafficking case in the state to result in a conviction by a jury.

“OBN is grateful for the outstanding case presented by prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office, as well as the tremendous testimony provided by a Certified Human Trafficking Expert Witness from The Spring, which is one of Oklahoma’s five certified service providers for victims of abuse and trafficking,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.