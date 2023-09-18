Man in critical condition after being shot in north Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon in north Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called out to a neighborhood near E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave. around 3 p.m. about a possible shooting.

Officers say they found an abandoned vehicle with blood on it at the scene and some of its windows shot out.

After investigating, officers say they learned the victim drove to a random home a few blocks away for help following the shooting. He had been shot in the torso.

TPD said the people inside the home called 911 and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to TPD, witnesses said they saw two people flee the scene after the shooting.