Man in critical condition after being shot in north Tulsa neighborhood

Tulsa police Tulsa police

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon in north Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called out to a neighborhood near E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave. around 3 p.m. about a possible shooting.

Officers say they found an abandoned vehicle with blood on it at the scene and some of its windows shot out.

After investigating, officers say they learned the victim drove to a random home a few blocks away for help following the shooting. He had been shot in the torso.

TPD said the people inside the home called 911 and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to TPD, witnesses said they saw two people flee the scene after the shooting.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!