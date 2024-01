TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near MLK Jr. Blvd and W 46th St N.

Police said they found one man who was shot several times and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim was found in the driver’s seat of an SUV when he was shot.

Police believe the man was shot as he was driving and say after he was shot, his SUV rolled and crashed into a nearby mailbox.

Police are searching for two male suspects, but don’t have any further description at this time.