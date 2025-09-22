Man dead after northwest Tulsa shooting

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man is dead after a shooting at a northwest Tulsa QuikTrip Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to a QuikTrip near West Edison Street and North Gilcrease Museum Road in regards to a shooting.

Officers found a man on the ground bleeding out. EMSA pronounced the man dead on scene just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect remained on scene and was taken into custody without incident. Several other witnesses were also taken to the detective division to provide statements.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Ben Morgan

News Editor

