Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Harvard in South Tulsa

Tulsa Police responded to a call for a shooting near 56th Street and Harvard Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, police said they found a jogger who had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The jogger told police they didn’t know who shot them.

As police and other first responders attempted to administer first aid to the jogger, the suspect emerged from behind a Tulsa Fire engine and ambushed police by shooting at them.

The suspect attempted to flee from the scene by driving away in his car.

Police said they followed the suspect southeast from 56th and Harvard towards 58th and Delaware. The suspect turned into a cul-de-sac and got out of his car to engage police again.

The suspect was shot and died on the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave as TPD continues its investigation and turns their findings over to the District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if the shooting was justified.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said that this situation was “chaotic and unusual” and expressed his gratitude that none of the first responders were injured.