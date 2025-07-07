Man dead after Pittsburg County motorcycle crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Missouri man is dead following an accident in Pittsburg County. Troopers responded to a deadly motorcycle accident on US-69/113 Exit just three miles west of Carlton Landing shortly before four p.m. Sunday.

A motorcycle driven by 53 year-old Aaron Lloyd of Missouri was driving northbound on US-69 when the rear tire blew out. Troopers say Lloyd then struck the end cap of a guardrail.

Lloyd was pronounced dead on the scene. OHP says the crash is still under investigation.