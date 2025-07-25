Man dead after shooting at hotel in west Tulsa

Police officers on the job
Police officers Police officers on the job (Russell Mills)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Sapulpa Police said one person is dead after a shooting at a hotel in west Tulsa.

Authorities said they responded to a weapons complaint call around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday to a hotel near West Skelly Drive and South 49th West Avenue.

At the scene, officers said they were waved down by a woman in the parking lot who told them there was a person nearby with a gun.

According to the department, they made contact with the person with a weapon and detained them.

At this point, officers said they were advised that a person who had been shot was in one of the hotel rooms.

SPD said they entered the room and found a young man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!