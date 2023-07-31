Man dead, another wounded after shooting on Highway 169

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead and another man is expected to make a full recovery after their car was shot at on Highway 169 Sunday morning.

A Tulsa police officer was heading to another call around 4:30 a.m. when she drove up to a disabled car near 31st and Highway 169, police said.

When the police officer spoke to the driver, he told the officer he had been shot and his friend was likely dead, police said.

Police shut down the highway to determine where the shooting took place.

Police believe a suspect had shot at the victim’s car on Highway 169, hitting the car several times and causing the car to stop working.

Investigators are still working to identify and find the shooter.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to make a full recovery, his passenger died at the scene.

The events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.