Man facing murder charge after police say he ran over another man with car

Ricky Juarez Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.
By Steve Berg

A Tulsa man is facing a first-degree murder charge, after police say he ran over another man with his car.

Police say Ricky Juarez and Shane Thompson had been in some kind of argument around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, when Juarez got into his car and ran over Thompson.

When police arrived on the scene outside a house in the 500 block of North Norwood Avenue, they say they found Thompson with severe injuries.

Thompson later died at a hospital.

Police say Juarez was questioned and arrested.

Police say Juarez is a tribal citizen, so he’ll be prosecuted in either tribal or federal court.

