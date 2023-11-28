Man found dead after structure fire in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oak Grove Fire Department said one person is dead after a structure fire in Broken Arrow on Monday.

Broken Arrow Fire Department dispatch received a call for a structure fire with a possible victim trapped inside near 51st and 241st East Avenue around 3:11 p.m.

This is a residential property. The involved structure was a detached 25x60 shop building that was used as an office building for a wheelchair transport business, the Oak Grove Fire Department said.

They said a Broken Arrow firefighter was treated for a non-critical injury during firefighting operations and a man was found deceased inside the building.

Oak Grove Fire Department says they will not be releasing the name of the man until he is positively identified.

The fire was under control around 3:42 p.m., and the cause is still under investigation by the Fire Marshals office but is not suspicious.

It is an active scene, and they say to please avoid the area.