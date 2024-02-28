Man found dead from gunshot wounds in North Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in North Tulsa. Police were called to the 1100 block of North Canton Avenue around 1 a.m. this morning after a man was seen lying unresponsive in a neighbor’s yard.

When officers arrived, they found that the man was deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound under the left arm.

According to Tulsa Police, witnesses said they heard a man outside yelling for help at around 12:30 a.m.

A search of the area found evidence that suggested the victim had come from an adjacent house, police said.

The victim has not been identified and police say the shooter is still at large.



