TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a male is dead after he was found near 21st and Garnett with a gunshot wound.

According to TPD, at around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, they were called out to a man down near 21st and Garnett.

Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to his chest and was dead at the scene.

TPD said this was the 46th homicide of 2023.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.