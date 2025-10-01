Man injured after being shot in the leg at east Tulsa apartment Wednesday morning

Tulsa Police Department A man was shot in the leg at an east Tulsa apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department.
By Matt Hutson

The Tulsa Police Department says a man was shot in the leg at an east Tulsa apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call at the Yale Manor Apartments, located at 917 North Yale just before 4 a.m. Once on scene they found a 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say he should be okay.

Police say witnesses and the victim said a dispute between neighbors over noise led to the shooting.

No suspect has been identified at this time. Police are currently investigating.

