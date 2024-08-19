Man in jail accused in 2014 Tulsa homicide

Percy Williams (Tulsa County jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested for a 2014 murder.

56-year-old Percy Dwayne Williams was arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail Friday night on a first-degree murder charge and drug possession charges.

Court documents show Williams was charged with the murder of Helen Elizabeth Johnson in 2014. He was accused of stabbing Johnson to death. The charges were dropped without prejudice in October 2015.

Tulsa Police confirmed charges were filed again Thursday. Officers arrested Williams the next day while working as part of the cleanup crew at the Drillers Stadium.

During the arrest, Williams admitted to possessing drugs and paraphernalia.

He’s being held without bond.

Oklahoma Cold Cases Inc., a nonprofit, details Johnson’s case.

FOX23 is working to learn more.

