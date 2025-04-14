Man killed in east Tulsa shooting, suspect in custody

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man was killed during a shooting at an east Tulsa apartment complex on Saturday.

Police said officers were called to an apartment complex near South Mingo Road and East 11th Street at 3:43 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Officers found 43-year-old Cristobal Luevano with multiple gunshot wounds and began rendering aid. Police said three other men on the scene were detained as witnesses.

Medical professionals arrived, and Luevano was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m. on the scene.

The witnesses told officers they were with the victim in the parking lot when 41-year-old Michael Cisneros, who lived in the complex, approached the group and accused them of talking bad about him.

Police said Cisneros left and came back with two handguns. Cisneros shot Luevano several times and ran away.

Around 3 a.m., officers found Cisneros after he returned to the area where his apartment was.

Cisneros was arrested and brought to the TPD Detective Division before he was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.