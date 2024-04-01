A man narrowly escapes death as a runaway sawblade impales a local store front door

A couple believed to have robbed an 81-year-old woman at knifepoint were arrested Friday after throwing saws and a gas tank from a vehicle while fleeing police. FILE PHOTO: A couple believed to have robbed an 81-year-old woman at knife point were arrested Friday after throwing saws and a gas tank from a vehicle while fleeing police. (Free-Images.com/Free-Images.com)

EUGENE, Ore. — A near-death experience has one man in Eugene thankful to be alive, according to KATU. Shane Reimche had just walked into the Quick Trip Market when a runaway sawblade came hurling toward the building. The giant blade struck the outside of the store, impaling itself two feet into the wall.

Reimche told Eugene ABC affiliate KEZI that he was completely shaken up. “I put my hand on the door, and I heard a loud bang and yelling here at the corner. Just as a cloud of smoke pops us and I see a guy fall in the ditch, and a four-foot blade hurling at me.”

KEZI reported a traffic contractor who witnessed the incident, said a loose bolt and possible operator error may have caused the giant saw blade to come loose and spin away at high speeds straight for the liquor store.

Store owner Amit Grewal told KEZI he could see the blade coming toward his store on security cameras. “All I heard was metal rolling down the street. It was just wind and all of a sudden, we heard a loud bang. It shook the whole store.”

NW Natural Gas along with two other contractors were working in the area trying to repair a leaky gas value. KEZI reached out to NW Natural Gas and got a response back stating they were glad no one got hurt. NW Natural Gas called the incident very unusual and said a contractor at the site was responsible. The company said they removed the contractor from work while they reviewed the incident.