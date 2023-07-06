Man on parole back in custody after ODOC says he ditched his GPS monitor

TULSA, Okla. — A man on parole is back in custody after the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) says he ditched his GPS monitor.

His name is Jonathan Ward but according to the arrest report, he was going by Zach Dowing when police found him.

He was out on probation for second-degree burglary charges but got caught on Flock Cameras.

“Johnathan Ward left Union City Community Corrections in December of 2022, he was out on GPS. He cut his GPS,” Kay Thompson, chief of communications for ODOC.

Thompson says that was back in April.

“We get notified immediately and then they are placed on a fugitive list and we begin searching for them,” Thompson said.

Thanks to Flock Cameras, Tulsa police say they found him and another person in a stolen car.

“Officers were able to get them both in custody one is female, one male,” said Danny Bean with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).

At the time, the police report says he went by Zach Dowing, until they realized he was actually Jonathan Ward, serving a sentence for stolen property, false impersonation, and second-degree burglary.

“He had a warrant out from the DOC, the Department of Corrections,” Bean said.

Thompson says it’s not the first time recently that they have had to track down someone.

“This month alone we have located 20 parole violators,” Thompson said.

Now found, Thompson says Ward may spend more time in prison.

“There will be additional charges filed but that’s all up to the DA and how that works moving forward,” she said.

ODOC says when these things happen they immediately file a report and work with marshals and other agencies to track the person down.

As of Wednesday night, Ward was still in the Tulsa County Jail, held without bond.