Man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of stepfather

Som Sai Hakchareun Som Sai Hakchareun plead guilty to the 2021 murder of his stepfather on Wednesday.
By Matt Hutson

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of his stepfather on Wednesday.

In April 2021, a Tulsa woman called police and told them she found her husband in the front yard not breathing.

According to officers, when they arrived at the scene they found 70-year-old Edward Johnson severely beaten. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, the department arrested Johnson’s stepson, Som Sai Hakchareun, and charged him with first-degree murder for his stepfather’s death.

On Wednesday, Hakchareun pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree murder and received a sentence of life in the prison with the possibility for parole.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!