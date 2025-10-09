Man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of stepfather

Som Sai Hakchareun plead guilty to the 2021 murder of his stepfather on Wednesday.

In April 2021, a Tulsa woman called police and told them she found her husband in the front yard not breathing.

According to officers, when they arrived at the scene they found 70-year-old Edward Johnson severely beaten. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, the department arrested Johnson’s stepson, Som Sai Hakchareun, and charged him with first-degree murder for his stepfather’s death.

On Wednesday, Hakchareun pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree murder and received a sentence of life in the prison with the possibility for parole.