Man pleads guilty to accessory charges in Turley double murder

TULSA, Okla. — Roger Jackson Jr., one of the men charged in an execution style double murder that occurred in the Turley area, pleaded guilty to two counts of Accessory After the Fact.

Due to his guilty plea, Jackson’s charges were amended from First-Degree Murder to Accessory After the Fact.

In January 2023, Jackson and Rodney Williams were accused of the double homicide of Tiffany Culkins and her landlord, Harry McElfresh.

Jackson is set to serve 15 years in prison.

The shooter, Rodney Williams, was convicted last week with the jury recommending life in prison. His sentencing is set for April 21st.