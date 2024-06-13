Man pleads guilty, gets life in prison for deadly Sapulpa stabbing

Richard Edward King (Creek County Sheriff's Office)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man accused of stabbing and killing his teenage nephew and injuring his son pleaded guilty and was sentenced.

Richard Edward King was in court Wednesday, where he waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to life in prison.

King was arrested last year in connection with the stabbing death of his 15-year-old nephew Aaron Lett and for injuring his 16-year-old son.

According to police, the family said King got into an argument with the two victims prior to the stabbing.

“There was some sort of argument between the two juveniles and the suspect,” said Sapulpa Police Detective Capt. Mike Sole. “The argument turned physical and resulted in the two juveniles getting stabbed.”

Police found King, who ran away and tossed the weapon, nearby with blood on his clothes. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder assault and battery.

Along with life in prison, King is required to register under the Mary Rippy Act, which applies to those convicted of specified violent crimes, including first and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, shooting with intent to kill, and more.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

