Man sentenced for embezzling money from Tulsa schools

Tulsa Public Schools
Tulsa Public Schools
By Steve Berg

The man who stole nearly $600,000 dollars from Tulsa Public Schools has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

40-year-old Devin Fletcher was the Chief Learning and Talent Officer at TPS and created fake invoices, the court says, paying himself and a co-conspirator hundreds of thousands of dollars for bogus services.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office points out that Fletcher has a masters degree in accounting, which they say he used skillfully to carry out his scheme.

They also point out he stole despite being paid a generous salary of $167,000 dollars a year.

The judge also ordered him to pay back the amount he stole.

