Man severely injured in early morning stabbing at south Tulsa bar

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing at a south Tulsa bar.

Police were called to Rooster’s Sports Bar at 7875 East 71st Street just after 12:30 a.m., where they found a 34-year-old man lying in the parking lot.

Officers began providing aid until the Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA arrived on scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery.

TPD says the victim is in critical condition.

Officers gathered witness statements as more personnel arrived on scene.

TPD identified the suspect as Alexandra Walton Roth, 24, of Owasso, and sent out a description of her vehicle.

The vehicle was located around Highway 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Roth was arrested and booked into the Davis L. Moss Criminal Justice Center.

She is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Sumar Williams of Owasso, was also arrested and booked.

She is facing a charge of accessory after the fact.