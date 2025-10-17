Man shot, killed at Schlegel Park in west Tulsa

Schlegel Park Homicide (Kirk McCracken)
By Skyler Cooper and Kirk McCracken

Tulsa police said a 31-year-old man was shot and killed at Schlegel Park near West 53rd Place and 38th West Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police told KRMG a suspect approached the victim on the basketball courts and fired multiple shots at the victim, which hit him in the head.

TPD said the victim died at the scene and they told us the suspect ran from the scene.

TPD officers and deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were combing the area with drones and K9 units in an attempt to find the suspect.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

