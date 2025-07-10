Man shot outside of north Tulsa food mart, police looking for suspect

North Tulsa food mart shooting (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A man was shot Wednesday night outside of a North Tulsa food mart.

Just before 9:30 last night, police arrived on the scene of Naifeh’s Food Mart at MLK Jr. Blvd. and Mohawk Boulevard.

TPD says they discovered a 56-year-old man had been shot twice in his neck and arm.

After watching security footage, police say they saw a Chevy pickup pull into the parking lot, a man get out and shoot the victim, then get back in the truck and drive off.

They have not identified the suspect. If you have any information, give Tulsa Crime Stoppers a call at 918-596-COPS.

