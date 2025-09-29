Man shot in road rage incident on Highway 169

Tulsa police said a man took a bullet to the shoulder in an apparent road rage shooting Sunday night.

According to TPD, a man and woman were driving south on Highway 169 between 71st and 81st streets just after 9 p.m. when a maroon SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, came up behind them.

The victims told police the driver of the SUV started flashing his lights and giving them what police described as “offensive hand gestures.”

TPD said the SUV passed the victims, got back in front of them and brake-checked them, apparently nearly causing a crash.

We’re told the victims changed lanes to take their exit and get away from the driver, but that’s when police said the suspect fired multiple shots at the victims. TPD said the driver was hit in the shoulder.

According to Tulsa police, the victims initially followed the suspect onto the Creek Turnpike, but eventually pulled into a Broken Arrow fire station for help.

We’re told the man who was shot is expected to be okay and the woman in the car was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30s to 40s, around 260 lbs., 6′ tall, with a white mustache and a short/bald haircut.

Police as ynyone with information about this shooting to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling. Please reference case 2025-049986.