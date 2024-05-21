Man shot in shoulder at north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — One man was shot in the shoulder in north Tulsa early Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, around 4:50 a.m. someone reported gunshots near Pine and Sheridan. Police say on scene, they found shell casings in the street and bullet holes in a home.

Police say the victim was inside the home and believe the shooter was in the street. Currently, there is no suspect in custody. Police believe this wasn’t a random shooting.



