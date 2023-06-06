Suspect accused of shooting Okmulgee police officer arrested at local motel

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Update: OSBI said Christopher Harris was found at the Bel Air Motel in Okmulgee on Monday. Investigators said he was taken into custody and booked into the Okmulgee County jail for shooting with intent to kill as well as a federal warrant.

An Okmulgee police officer who was wounded Thursday in a shootout during a burglary call has been identified.

Okmulgee Police Officer Dustin Clark was shot once by a man who is now on the run, authorities said.

Authorities said police responded to a burglary call just before 2 a.m. Thursday when police were ambushed and shots were fired by police and a suspect.

Clark was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound below the waist and has since been released. Clark has been with the Okmulgee Police Department since 2016.

As of 10:30 p.m., authorities have still not located Christopher Alfred Harris.

They were last searching near 2nd and North Severs, but plan to relocate soon and continue the search into the night.

As before, authorities are asking the community to use caution as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities are searching for a man after they say he was involved in a shootout with Okmulgee police.

Christopher Alfred Harris, 34, was last seen in the area of Second and Central heading west on foot near downtown Okmulgee around 3 a.m. Authorities said Harris may be armed with an AK-47.

OSBI said gunfire was exchanged. The suspect shot the officer and the officer shot back.

The police officer was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for his wound and was released around 9 a.m.

OSBI said it is investigating the use of force against and by the officer.

Around 30 law enforcement personnel are searching for Harris. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Okmulgee Public Schools announced on Thursday that summer school, summer food distribution, and practice at Harmon Stadium are canceled due to the active search. Students and staff are asked to stay home.