Man steals Mountain Dew, pulls gun at Walmart, police say

Nathan Gabbert Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

By Steve Berg

You can ‘do the Dew,’ as the ad slogan goes for the Mountain Dew brand name, just don’t steal it, and don’t pull a gun in the process.

That’s what Tulsa Police say Nathan Gabbert did at the Walmart near Admiral and Memorial Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

They say he skipped the self checkout process and tried to walk out with two 12-packs of Mountain Dew.

And to make matters worse, they say he pulled a gun on a worker who tried to intervene and give him an opportunity to pay for the sodas.

Police say he was arrested as he exited the store.

They say he has a fairly extensive criminal record, including a conviction for Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.

They say he’s a tribal citizen, so the case falls under the McGirt ruling and will be handled in either federal or tribal courts.

Steve Berg

