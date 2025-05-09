Man steals Mustang that was left running outside Tulsa dispensary, police say

Keron Page Courtesy: Tulsa County
By Steve Berg

Tulsa Police arrest a man who they say took advantage of a car left running, outside an east Tulsa dispensary.

They say this happened around 10:00 p.m. last night near 41st Street and 129th East Avenue.

The victim told them he went inside the dispensary and that when he came back out, his Ford Mustang was gone.

Police say they spotted it just a couple of miles away, and after a pursuit, they say the suspect, Keron Page, jumped out and tried to run but was quickly captured.

Police say he told them he saw the car running and decided to steal it.

Police say they don’t want to ‘victim-blame,’ but they encourage you not to leave your vehicle running when it’s unoccupied.

Police say Page is now facing charges for the car theft and also for running stop signs during the vehicle pursuit.

