Man survives being stabbed through head with flagpole

Tulsa police said a man was arrested after he is said to have stabbed another man in the head with a flagpole.

Officers said it happened at the Sonic at Tulsa Hills, near 81st and Highway 75.

According to TPD , officers arrived to find the victim with a flagpole through his head, the American flag still attached.

“The pole entered the victim’s head beneath his jaw and exited the other side of his head near his right temple area.” TPD said.

According to witnesses, the suspect stabbed the victim and said “That’s what he gets. He deserved it.”

TPD said firefighters had to cut the flagpole in order to fit the victim into an ambulance. We’re told the victim is expected to survive, but will likely lose an eye.

Tulsa police identified the suspect as Clinton Collins. He was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of Maiming AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony).



