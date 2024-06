Owasso police were called to a home near 116th St. N. and 129th E. Ave. Friday afternoon after a neighbor discovered the couple.

Police believe the pair were in their 30s.

Their identities haven’t been released.

Investigators on the scene say the man and woman were killed by a gunshot wound.

Police say initial findings suggest that this was a domestic-related incident and investigators are not actively seeking a suspect or anyone else that might be a threat to the community at this time.