Mandatory order issued for Rogers County Rural Water District 3 after E.coli discovery

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

A boil order has been issued for everyone in Rogers County’s Rural Water District 3 after the presence of E.coli was verified in the water supply.

If you live in this district, you MUST boil all water before drinking it by bringing water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute. 

This should be done before activities such as drinking, preparing food, making baby formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing infants who may drink bath water, or before cleaning open wounds.

Boiling the water kills the bacteria and any other disease-causing agents.

Residents can also use bottled water as an alternate source of safe, clean water.

Bacteria such as E.coli can cause health issues such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, and other symptoms if ingested.

In particular, these types of bacteria can be dangerous for infants, young children, the elderly, and those with severely compromised immune systems.

According to a notice sent out by the water district, this type of contamination often occurs after increased run-off enters drinking water, a break in the pipes distributing the water, or because of a water treatment process failure.

The district said they are working with the Department of Environmental Quality to address the situation as soon as possible.

A map of Rogers County Rural Water District 3 affected by the boil order, is below:

