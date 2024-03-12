Mannford school resource officer accused of rape terminated following school board meeting

MANNFORD, Okla. — A former school resource officer accused of giving alcohol and sexually assaulting a student is now out of a job.

A Mannford School Board meeting was held Monday night where members took a vote on School Resource Officer James Matthew Waltman’s position at the school.

Waltman is facing charges of first-degree rape and giving alcohol to a person under the age of 21 years old.

According to court documents, Waltman messaged a student to come over to his house.

While there, they say Waltman gave the student alcohol, tried to massage him, and even tried to get in the shower with him.

The student said he woke up to Waltman sexually assaulting him.

On Monday night, the school board voted on a motion to terminate Waltman as an employee of Mannford Public Schools.

“Affirm termination of employment of James Waltman. I will make a motion to affirm the termination of employment of James Waltman,” said a school board member during the meeting.

With a five out of five vote, the decision was made to terminate Waltman.

Waltman was booked in the Creek County jail on a $75,000 bond but has since bonded out.

He is set to appear in court next week.