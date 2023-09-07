A massive number of officers respond to shooting call at Nathan Hale High School

Nathan Hale High School

By April Hill

Tulsa police say someone called 911 Thursday morning around 11:00 and said there was an active shooter inside the building near 21st and Sheridan.

Officers spent about an hour clearing the building floor by floor.

Police now believe the threat was fake.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Capt. Richard Meulenberg. “Fortunately, we have enough officers working in the daytime. The city isn’t crippled by this response.”

Investigators will now look into who made the phone call.

Police departments nationwide have been dealing with an increase in “swatting calls” where someone calls in a false report as part of a prank.

