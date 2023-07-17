Mayes Co crash sends teen to hospital

Authorities say speed may have been a factor in a Mayes County crash that sent a teen to the hospital.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old driver was westbound early Monday morning on a county road west of Chouteau, when she lost control of her 2007 GMC Yukon.

OHP says the SUV departed the roadway to the right, re-entered the roadway, crossed the centerline and departed the roadway to the left impacting an embankment.

The vehicle overturned 2-and-a-half times. The victim was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital, via Life Flight.

She was admitted to the hospital in guarded condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Her name was not immediately released.



