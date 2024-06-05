Mayes County crash kills Pryor teenager

OHP

By Glenn Schroeder

One teen is dead, two others injured in a one-car crash northeast of Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened around 6:20 Tuesday evening on a county road, west of Strang in rural Mayes County.

OHP indicates the car, a Honda Civic, was southbound on County Road 440 when it departed the roadway, traveling down an embankment and striking several trees.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Pryor, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Two 15-year-old passengers were rushed to Saint Francis Hospital, one in stable condition, the other in critical condition.

Names were not released.


Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!