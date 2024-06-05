Mayes County crash kills Pryor teenager

One teen is dead, two others injured in a one-car crash northeast of Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened around 6:20 Tuesday evening on a county road, west of Strang in rural Mayes County.

OHP indicates the car, a Honda Civic, was southbound on County Road 440 when it departed the roadway, traveling down an embankment and striking several trees.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Pryor, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Two 15-year-old passengers were rushed to Saint Francis Hospital, one in stable condition, the other in critical condition.

Names were not released.



