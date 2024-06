MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Roger Gilley, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested for indecent exposure in Mayes County on Wednesday.

Mayes County Deputies were dispatched to the Salina area around East 480 Road and North 4415 Road following reports of a man “touching himself in public”.

Deputies discovered Gilley was the suspect who was masturbating in view of the public and had several witnesses who corroborated the claims.

Gilley was arrested and booked into the Mayes County jail.