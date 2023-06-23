Mayor Bynum says residents dumping waste at parks, schools is ‘ridiculous’

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city officials are warning people about illegally dumping green waste after the storms.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says people have been leaving storm debris at parks and schools – and he brought the issue up during the City’s daily press conference.

Hundreds of people have waited hours to drop off tree limbs and branches at the City’s free green waste site, but Bynum says not everyone has done that.

“Folks are opting to just dump stuff at schools, school playgrounds, and school grounds around the city, and in Tulsa parks,” he said.

Bynum says some have been dumping their green waste at parks and schools around Tulsa. He called it troubling and ridiculous.

Bynum says Tulsa’s parks have taken a big hit in the storm, and out of 135 city parks, over a hundred have suffered significant damage.

“These are the parks that our community relies on, for our families to enjoy and we’re going to have a whole lot of work to do in those over the next several weeks to get them cleared so they’re safe for people to use again,” he said. “You dumping your own stuff in there does not help with the effort.”

He also mentioned people leaving debris at Tulsa’s schools for them to clear up.

“We talk all the time about how education in Oklahoma is underfunded and … you would go dump stuff on school grounds so that our school districts have to pay to clean it up is ridiculous,” he said.

The mayor says around 550 vehicles went through the City’s free green waste site on Wednesday, but they don’t have the room or the staff to open up an extra site.

“Just take the extra time to go to the free place that we are providing you to drop your stuff off there rather than asking children’s playgrounds, or children’s parks, to shoulder the burden for you please,” he said.