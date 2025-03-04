Mayor Nichols announces final two staff additions

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols announced the last two members of his staff.

“These final additions to our team represent some of the very best minds in Tulsa, and I couldn’t be prouder of the important work they are going to be taking on to improve the lives of everyone in our city,” said Mayor Nichols. “With Dana’s new role and with the additions of Dr. Pasha, and Brenton, my administration can ensure effective management on core projects and focuses while helping the city achieve equality of opportunity in everything we do.”

Dr. Jabraan Pasha will serve as the Senior Advisor of Community Health, Brentom Todd as the Deputy Chief of Staff, and Dana Walton as the mayor’s Chief of Staff.

Dr. Pasha has a background in public health and will focus on improving Tulsa children’s and families’ lives.

“I want to thank Mayor Nichols for his belief in not only me but in health equity and how the city can be a major player in improving outcomes moving forward,” said Pasha. “Having the ability to address Tulsa’s most challenging health issues from the Mayor’s Office is a fundamental shift in how we address health outcomes in Tulsa.”

Brentom Todd will advise the mayor and handle special projects.

Todd has a background in advocacy and community leadership, having helped in the expansion of Transformation Church and serving as the Community outreach manager for Atento Capital.

“I want to thank Mayor Nichols for his trust in bringing me, and I am excited to join the team that will be responsible for doing the everyday work to make Tulsa the best city in America,” Todd said. “I look forward to leading and collaborating on key projects that will move Tulsa forward, and I’m honored to serve the residents of my hometown.”

