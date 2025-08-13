McAlester City Manager Dave Andren resigns, Ken Wimer named interim city manager

City of McAlester (City of McAlester)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

McALESTER, Okla. — The City of McAlester City Manager Dave Andren announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Assistant City Manager Ken Wimer will serve as the interim city manager, as Andren’s resignation is effective immediately.

“On behalf of the City of McAlester, I thank Dave Andren for his service as city manager and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said McAlester Mayor Justin Few. “We are confident in Ken Wimer’s ability to lead as interim city manager during this transition. We will work diligently to select the best candidate to continue moving McAlester forward.”

The city council will start to look for a new permanent city manager.

