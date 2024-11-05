McAlester man charged with outraging public decency after allegedly holding exotic dancer auditions

McALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester man is now charged with outraging public decency after police said he held an audition to hire exotic dancers for his company in public.

FOX23 got a hold of the court documents that claims Jimmy Plummer held the auditions on Friday, Oct. 25, at the bandstand in McAlester.

The bandstand is a public stage in downtown McAlester.

Investigators said they reviewed a Facebook post listed by Plummer advertising an open audition for exotic dancers with the intention of hiring dancers for “Mr. Jimmy’s Mobile Dance Club.”

The Pittsburg County district attorney said Plummer did bring an exotic dancer onto the bandstand and had her dance to an explicit song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Investigators said the dancer was wearing lingerie and several people were watching the public display.

Court records said it happened in daylight hours in the direct view of the public and not restricted to private access.

Plummer is charged with outraging public decency, which is a misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine up to $500 dollars, one year in county jail or both.

FOX23 has reached out to Plummer for comment but has not heard back.