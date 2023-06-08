Medical Examiner releases reports in Henryetta murder-suicide

The quiet rural property was the scene of six murders and a suicide, according to investigators

Mass murder scene near Henryetta, Oklahoma The quiet rural property was the scene of six murders and a suicide, according to investigators (Russell Mills)

By Ben Morgan

HENRYETTA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office released preliminary reports detailing the deaths of seven people in a mass murder-suicide in Henryetta.

The reports confirm Holly McFadden, Tiffany Guess, Michael Mayo, Rylee Allen, Brittany Brewer, and Ivy Webster all died from being shot in the head.

The reports also show injuries consistent with sexual assault for Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer.

Jesse McFadden, who was a convicted rapist, died from a gunshot wound inside his mouth, typical of suicide.

Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer were reported missing May 1, after reportedly going to spend the night with McFadden’s step-daughter.

A search warrant led to the discovery of seven bodies at the property where McFadden lived.

In a May news conference, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said it was believed McFadden killed all six victims.

